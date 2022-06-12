Judy Kay Corns Elam
JUDY KAY CORNS ELAM, 81 of Salt Rock, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her daughter's residence. She was born December 16, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va.; daughter of the late James Corns and Mary Johnson. She worked as a Beautician at the Huntington Store until it's closing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Elam, and two children, Jimmy Elam and Kay Elam Johnson. Judy is survived by her daughter, Paula Mays of Salt Rock, W.Va.; four grandchildren: Lynette "Nette" Kinser, Audrey Johnson, Sam Vaughn, and Beth Ellixson; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Betty Parsons of Huntington, W.Va.; three nephews, Mike, Gary and Rick Parsons; as well as a host of friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

