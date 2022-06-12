JUDY KAY CORNS ELAM, 81 of Salt Rock, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her daughter's residence. She was born December 16, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va.; daughter of the late James Corns and Mary Johnson. She worked as a Beautician at the Huntington Store until it's closing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Elam, and two children, Jimmy Elam and Kay Elam Johnson. Judy is survived by her daughter, Paula Mays of Salt Rock, W.Va.; four grandchildren: Lynette "Nette" Kinser, Audrey Johnson, Sam Vaughn, and Beth Ellixson; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Betty Parsons of Huntington, W.Va.; three nephews, Mike, Gary and Rick Parsons; as well as a host of friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: New FoodFair Supermarket opens in Milton
- Ray Allen Blankenship
- Two graduate from Cabell drug court; departing probation officer honored
- Scotts awards Vinson softball $50,000 grant
- Gary Lee Bunn
- Cabell County, municipalities set trick-or-treat for Halloween
- Artist known for regional portraits, landscapes dies
- New turf installation underway at the Joan
- Charles E. Adkins
- Gary Lee Bunn
Collections
- Photos: Drag Me to Brunch: Picnic Edition
- Photos: Kitten Yoga Class at Studio 8
- Photos; North-South Football Classic Media Day
- Photos: Graffiti in the Park
- Photos: Huntington Comic & Toy Convention
- Photos: Inaugural KidsFest Cardboard Boat Race
- Photos: One Day Camp at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Cabell County Adult Drug Court graduates two
- Photos: Teddy Bear Clinic at The Market
- Photos: Marshall Soccer Day Camp