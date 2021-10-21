JUDY KAY HORN LEMASTER, 71, of Fort Gay, widow of Dennis Lemaster, died Oct. 12. She was a retired LPN. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Upper Tabors Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be after 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to help with expenses. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Student senator seeks resolution to remove Smith as Marshall presidency candidate
- Realignment woes make Marshall sports' future cloudy
- Fan behavior leads to forfeit of JV football game
- Arrest made two years after man gunned down in driveway of Huntington home
- Ohio man sentenced in federal drug case
- Police called to picket lines at Special Metals
- Ona man who appeared on History Channel show dies
- Marshall plans to open baseball stadium by spring 2024
- Suspect in downtown Huntington shooting death arrested three years later
- UPDATE: Arrest made after man shot in chest near Milton
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championship
- Photos: Fall Fest in Central City
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. George Washington
- Photos: Flannel Fest at the Ashland Town Center
- Photos: Re-enactors set up for Barboursville Civil War Days
- Photos: Huntington Out of the Darkness Walk
- Photos: Westmoreland Quilt Blockers
- Photos: Huntington vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Marshall mens soccer vs. UAB Blazers
- Photos: Marshall defeats North Texas, 49-21