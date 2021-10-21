JUDY KAY HORN LEMASTER, 71, of Fort Gay, widow of Dennis Lemaster, died Oct. 12. She was a retired LPN. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Upper Tabors Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be after 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to help with expenses. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.

