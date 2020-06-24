Essential reporting in volatile times.

JUDY LEE MAYO, 60, of Kenova, went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Mark Booth at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Mayo Family Cemetery. Judy was born on May 11, 1960 in Huntington, to Sally Lee Wells and the late Jack Floyd Wells Sr. She was a clerk for Big Bear for many years. In addition to her father, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Mayo; an infant son, Tyson Mayo; and one brother, Jack F. Wells Jr. In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Courtney (Matt) Cleveland and Amanda (Wes) Damron; three grandchildren, Allison Cleveland and her fiancé Ryan, Tyson and Shannon Cleveland; one sister, Jennifer (Kent) Browning; niece, Morgan Browning; a host of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles; and her babies, Gage and Decklyn. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

