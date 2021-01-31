JUDY LEE SEXTON, of Galax, Va., formerly of Lincoln County, W.Va., born February 16, 1951, died on January 28, 2021, after a long illness, at the age of 69 years, 11 months and 12 days. She was born at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington to Tommy and Julia Ellis. Judy is survived by her loving husband, Walter Sexton, and a sister, Barbara (Greg) Foster of West Hamlin, W.Va. She is also survived by one niece, Andrea (Jason) Berkenbaugh; and two nephews, Michael (Tammy) Gill and Cory (Amanda) Foster. She also leaves behind four great-nieces and -nephews, Isaiah and Nykia Berkenbaugh, Avery Gill, Aiden Foster and soon-to-be Delilah Jean Foster. She also had two faithful dogs, Rowdy and Sugar Bear, who were always at her side. Judy was blessed to have a host of family and friends over the years that still keep in touch and share loving memories. We, the family, want to thank each and every one who still helps keep her alive in our hearts. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service. She will be buried on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bell-Ross Cemetery on Long Branch Road in West Hamlin, W.Va.

