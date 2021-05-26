JUDY RAY JUDE SPAULDING, 76, of Wilsondale, widow of Kenneth Spaulding, died May 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. May 27 at Turkey Creek United Baptist Church, Wilsondale. Burial will follow in Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. May 26 at Turkey Creek United Baptist Church. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.

