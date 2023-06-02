Julia Ann Christian
SYSTEM

JULIA ANN CHRISTAIN, 93 of Kenova, W.Va., widow of the James H. Christain, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted noon Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Pastor James Asbury officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. She was born July 16, 1929 in Kenova, a daughter of the late Fred Marcum and Bessie Elkins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters; she is the last family member of America's Greatest Generation. Julia was the mother of two and the "mom" of many. She leaves behind a daughter, Betty Lynn Murray (Richard) and a son, James H. Christain Jr. (Barbara). In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five great- great-grandchildren. A true and deeply devoted child of God, she was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church of Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

