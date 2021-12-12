JULIA GEORGE YOUNG, 91, of Kenova, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Scarberry officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. She was born February 12, 1930, in Peach Orchard, Ky., a daughter of the late Elias and Diane Scarberry George. She was a former custodian with the Wayne County School System with 19 years of service and was employed with Tudor’s Biscuit World for ten years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde Young Sr.; son, Clyde Young Jr.; daughter, Ruby Gail Young; sister, Ruby George; and three brothers, Chester, Gene and Elias Jr. George. Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Teresa Mannon (Jerry) and Brenda Young; one son, Larry Keith Young; sister and brother-in-law, Dottie Meade (Junior); two grandchildren, Michael and Jeremy; and six great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Hospice for their loving care of their mother and special caregiver, Patricia Amis. Friends may call Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
