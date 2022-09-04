JULIA GULACSI LAKE, 95, of Barboursville, West Virginia, left this mortal coil to touch the face of Jesus on September 2, 2022, at Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden, West Virginia. Julia joined the love of her life, Leo, who passed away December 24, 2012. Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Leo Lake; her mother and father, Rosa and Andrew Gulacsi; and her siblings: Margaret Parker (Charlie), Mary Bradshaw (Doc), Anna Summers (Walter), Andy Gulacsi (Nadine), and Rosie Lauterbach (George). She is also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law: Cline Lake (Catherine), Earl Lake (Rosalie), Virgil Lake (Barbara), Veda Newman (Herman), Paul Lake (Nellie), and Ruby Cartmill (Hunk). She was also preceded in death by several nieces and nephews. Her sister-in-law, Ruby, was like a sister to her and the two talked on the phone every night for many, many years. She is survived by her only son, Jerry Lake (Sherrie); two grandchildren, Cassie Stroud (Toney) and Andy Lake (Sarah). She was blessed with five great-grandchildren: Christina and Kaylie Stroud of Ona, and Danielle, Gabriel, and Abigail Lake of Vienna, Ohio; as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two special nephews who lived locally and stayed in constant contact over the years, Larry Cartmill (Sandy) and Michael Summers (Gabby), of Huntington. Julia loved her family and her friends dearly, and will be sorely missed by them. She loved playing rummy and dominoes with family and friends. She was a longtime member of the Cabell Lincoln Gideon Auxiliary. Julia was the last of the Gulacsi and Lake generations who weathered the Great Depression, World War II, and numerous celebrations and setbacks over the past 95 years. Jerry and Sherrie wish to thank the Angels at Cabell Health Care Center who loved and cared for mom during the last several weeks of her life. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday. A 10 a.m. funeral is scheduled at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Memorial donations should be made to The Cabell Lincoln Gideons, P.O. Box 21, Ona, WV 25545. Pastor Andy Lake of Vienna, OH, will officiate. Pastor Rick Glass and Toney Stroud will assist with the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
