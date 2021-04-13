JULIA "JUDY" ELIZABETH WILSON, 76, of Genoa, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Danny Stapleton officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery, Genoa. She was born June 25, 1944, at Fort Gay, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ivory Douglas and Shirley Mae McKenzie Blevins. Judy formerly worked as a home health caregiver and was a member of the Genoa United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glen William Wilson; one grandchild, Glenna Leann Endicott; one great-grandchild, Braxton Scarberry; and one brother, Homer Blevins. Judy is survived by three daughters, Bernice Endicott (Roger) of Wayne, Norma Gail Scarberry (Danny) and Shirley Marie Fannin (James), all of Genoa; two sons, Willie Franklin Wilson (Denise) and Glen Ellsworth “Doc” Wilson, all of Genoa; three sisters, Janice Moore of Ohio, Gayle Orr (Richard) of Ohio and Ramonia Walker (Norman) of Walkertown, N.C.; four brothers, Glen Dale Blevins (Sharlene) of Ohio, Randy Blevins (Judy) of Huntington, Rick Blevins (Debbie) of Louisa, Ky., and Larry Blevins (Vicki) of Ohio; 23 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing will be required.

