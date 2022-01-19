JULIA “JUDY” FRANCES LYCANS, 96, went to meet Jesus on Heaven’s Golden Shores on January 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, James Pate Lycans Jr. Judy, known to her grandchildren as “GeGe,” was a member of the Good Samaritan Church in Huntington, West Virginia. She loved the beach and enjoyed bowling, sewing, reading, playing Solitaire, doing puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Judy was blessed with a large and loving family. She was the daughter of the late William Lewis Ellis and Bessie Mills Ellis. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Zella White, and her brother, Bill Ellis. Judy is survived by two daughters, Diana Dowis (Russ) and Jane Mannon; six grandchildren, Courtney Spurlock (Rodney), Elizabeth Matthews (Gary), Megan McDowell, Rachel Mannon, Pate Mannon and Sam Mannon; nine great-grandchildren, Elijah, Patelin, Faith and Luke Spurlock, Hazley and Hendrix Matthews, Rylie and Savanna McDowell, and Julia Wolfe; and special friends, Chris Clifford and Katrina Dowis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Good Samaritan Church Building Fund. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Bob Hale on January 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington, West Virginia. Judy will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery in Kenova, West Virginia. The funeral services will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. To access the livestream, go to the obituary page for Mrs. Lycans. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
