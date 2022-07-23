JULIA V. McCALLISTER, 90 of Culloden went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Roma McCallister and son Stephen McCallister. She is survived by her son David (Cheryl) McCallister of McHenry, Ky., and daughter Debbie Datin of Tarpon, Fla., and daughter-in-law Marry McCallister of Fort Wayne, Ind., and sisters Barbara Naumann, Elvie Pierce, Elizabeth Adams and Jane Andre. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Rev. Lafe Meade officiating. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday.
