JULIA VORHOLT LeROY, 86, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away May 8, 2023, after a long illness surrounded by her family. Julia was born July 14, 1935 to the late George and Marjorie Vorholt. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Gene Boyce LeRoy, and brothers: George Douglas Vorholt and Allen Richard Vorholt. She was a 1953 graduate of Charleston High School and enjoyed going to her High School Reunions for years with her brother George and sister-in-law Helen. Julia lived and raised her children on Ravinia Road in Charleston. Spent her final 45-plus years in the Teays Valley area. Julia was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane, Kanawha Eastern Star, and the American Baptist Women's ministries where she served as Treasure. She also always enjoyed events with the VIP'S, studying the Bible with the Hurricane Ladies Bible Studies group, Bykota Sunday School class and all her friends she cherished. Julia was a State Champion in Bowling, and an avid bridge player. She spent many hours enjoying playing with her friend and bridge partner Georgette. She was always in attendance at her grandchildren's many sporting events and her hot dog sauce became well known at the baseball field. She was happiest when taking care of and spending time with her family and traveling. She is survived by her daughters: Sharon Lansdale (Steven Engelhardt) of Winfield, W.Va., Kim Mack (Tom) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Sheila Borst of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchildren: Lissa Gonzalez (Joe) of Hurricane, W.Va., Christine Westfall (Josh) of Winfield, W.Va., Nathan Mack (Kathryn) of Oregon City, Ore., Brittany Klinestiver (Bobby) of Milton, W.Va., Jordan Borst of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Ben Borst of Phoenix, Ariz.; great-grandchildren: Kaylee Mack, Guy Mack, Lily Mack, Jace Westfall, Juliana Westfall, Judson Westfall, Ethan Gonzalez, Caleb Gonzalez, and Micah Klinestaver. Julia is missed by her family and friends who have peace knowing she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with her husband, brothers, parents, and many other family members. The family would like to give their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care to English Meadows and Kanawha Hospice. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Hurricane. Entombment will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Baptist Women's Ministry/Attn: Special Project Parchment Valley Conference Center, donations sent to FBCOH to the attention of ABWM. Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387, or First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2635 Main Street, Hurricane WV, 25526. Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting Julia's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Rd., Hurricane, WV 25526, is honored to handle the LeRoy family arrangements.
