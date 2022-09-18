Julian D. Hensley

JULIAN D. "J.D." HENSLEY, 87, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born February 17, 1935 in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Eric "Happy" Hensley and Elsie Knott. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 65 years, Sharon E. Hensley. Julian was a veteran having served in the Army National Guard from 1949 to 1952, as a paratrooper during the Korean War from 1952-1955, and then continuing his service to our country after the war in both the US Naval Reserve and the US Army National Guard. He was a 32 Degree member of Crescent Lodge #32 AF & AM of Ceredo, a Shriner and a member of the International Hillbilly and Oriental Band. J.D. was a founding member of the Huntington Skydiving Club and a member of the Huntington Antique Car Club. He was a restorer and proud owner of a 1929 Franklin. Julian was a baseball coach at Little League 1 and softball coach at League 1 and 2. He was also a member of the Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Julian was a machinist by trade and began his career in Chicago, Ill. After returning to Huntington, he worked for the Nickel Plant, Null Machine Shop, Novamont, H. Coal Plant and retired from Ashland Oil. He stated that he picked up skills on each job that he would pass on to other workers. He was a sought after employee who mastered his trade. He had a zeal for learning and enjoyed "Googling" tidbits of knowledge with his daughter. He also enjoyed playing games, anything from chess to a family friendly game of Cut Throat. He loved spending time with his family, camping, dinner, cook outs or just sitting around "chewing the fat". He was a kind, generous soul, who will be greatly missed by his devoted family. In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his grandson, Sean Logsdon, and great grandson, Brandon Tomblin. Survivors include his children: Teresa (Kenny) Lee, Carolyn (Ford) Price, Brenda (Dana) Arrowood, Dwight (Lisa) Hensley and Michele Logsdon (fiancé George Reger); grandchildren: Chris (Kia) Quaranta, Stephanie (Rob) Fulford, Brandon (Carla) Hensley, Ashley (Cody) Barebo, Brittany Hensley (fiancé Drew Wellman), Sarah (Chris) Burke, Shannon Logsdon, Andrea Hensley (fiancé Joe Chiffens), Evan Hensley (fiancé Elizabeth Gibbs), Caitlin Logsdon, Crystal (Matt) Houghton, Kenny (Emma) Lee and James Tomblin; great grandchildren, Kyra, Austin, and Alayna Collins, Brooklyn Fulford, Noah and Emilia Barebo, Julian Logsdon, Oliver Burke, Drew Gibbs and Addison Hensley, and Tanisha Lee; three half-sisters and two half-brothers: Emma Knott Campbell, Linda Hensley Egnor, Gary Hensley, Gaye Partlow and Roger (Patty) Hensley. Friends may call from noon until service time on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Hospice of Huntington. The service will be livestreamed via the Reger Funeral Home website, where condolences to the family may also be sent, www.regerfh.com.
