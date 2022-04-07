JULIANNA MARY WALLS, 81, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Tucson Medical Center, Tucson, Ariz. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va. A private burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. She was born August 10, 1940, in the Bronx, N.Y., a daughter of the late Paul Corbett and Myra Murphy. In addition to her parents, Julianna was preceded in death by her husband, Wanice Walls, two brothers, John Corbett and Paul Corbett. Those survivors left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Laura Baumann of Bend, Ore.; three sons, Jeffery Walls of Australia, Robert Walls of Tucson, Ariz., and Michael Walls of New York; one sister, Delores Strebel of New York; and eight grandchildren. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

