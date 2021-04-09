JULIE A. TAYLOR, 64, of Huntington, mother of Vonyetta Allease Taylor, died March 30. She had worked at F.W. Means and at Big Bear. Homegoing service will be 1 p.m. April 10 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, with visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home, 924 20th St., Huntington, WV 25703, toward funeral expenses. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
