JULIS RANDALL ADKINS, 64, of Wayne, W.Va., passed Sunday, June 13, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, with burial following in Adkins Cemetery at East Lynn. He was born November 6, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Julis “Jube” Adkins and Doris Elizabeth “Libby” Asbury Adkins. Randy was an electrical and instrumentation engineer for BASF. He was also an accomplished musician who enjoyed picking bass and running Beagles in his spare time. Randy was preceded in death by two sisters, Teresa Adkins and Tamara Richardson; and a nephew, Clifford Jayson Adkins. Survivors include four children, Justin Randall Adkins (Tina), Christopher Lee Adkins (Britney), Zachary Taylor Adkins, Kelsea Juliayn Adkins; four grandchildren, Jase, Christian, Lilian and Annabeth Adkins; a niece, Jody Lynn Childers; special friends, Rick Brown, Christi Adkins, Katrina Adkins, Katie Akers-Norton, Shelia Mandola, Dannie Adkins, Tom Fry, Sam Belcher; and a very special cousin, Angel Fry.

