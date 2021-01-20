JUNE AUSTIN JORDAN, 90, of Huntington, widow of James A. Jordan Jr., died Jan. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a bookkeeper for the former Ted’s Imperial Lanes. There will be private services at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.