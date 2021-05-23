“The sweetest sounds to mortals given are heard in Mother, Home and Heaven.” (William Goldsmith Brown) JUNE CLARICE VANCE SEXTON, 93, died May 21, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. The daughter of the late Hattie Short Vance Garten, Captain Robert Vance and stepfather Harlan Garten, she was born on June 5, 1927, in Oceana, W.Va. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Carolyn Sue Wellman; her grandson, Lewey Wellman of Huntington; her sisters and brother, Helen Vance of Oceana, W.Va., Marion Vance of Huntington and Joanne Pirkle of Buckhead, Ga.; and her former husband, Wade Winfield Sexton “Jinx” of Wayne, W.Va. June lived most of her early life in Mineral City, W.Va., where she was a member of Claypool Methodist Church. She was married to a coal miner. They relocated to Huntington with their daughters, where June took her first job in a Cigar Factory. Later she worked at Kerr Glass until they closed. She re-educated at Huntington Business College and started employment at the Red Cross. After that she worked at the Huntington Housing Authority, where she retired to start her new career at her daughter’s store, Hattie and Nan’s, named for her mother and mother-in-law. Active in the Central City community, she became very well known for her flowers up and down West 14th Street, where she was recognized for her work by “Huntington in Bloom.” Survivors include her daughter, Joanna Sexton Figlia (Peter) of New York City and Huntington; her niece, Brenda Vance Perry of Huntington; nephews, Ronald Vance of New Jersey, William Pirkle of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and James Robert Pirkle of Smyrna, Ga. One of June’s favorite lines was “… if you choose …” It was really her philosophy, too. June chose to be a loving daughter and sister, a good student, a dedicated and hardworking employee, a devoted mother and a loyal friend. She was steadfast in her faith throughout life’s struggles and its joy. June always chose to be strong — very strong. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Pete Davidson on Friday, May 28, 2021, at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Private family burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Central City Association (Flower Fund). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
