JUNE FAYE BOOTH ASHWORTH, 80, of Huntington, died July 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a cost accountant at Novamont Corporation and was a longtime genealogical columnist in The Wayne County News. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 30 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. July 31 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Dickerson section of Community Memorial Gardens. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you