JUNE FAYE BOOTH ASHWORTH, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away July 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, following a short illness. She was born September 28, 1940, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late W. Walker Boothe and Ruby Chadwick Boothe. She graduated from Wayne High School and Marshall University in 1961 with an accounting degree. She went on to work for Novamont Corporation until 1980 as a cost accountant, and also worked for attorney Leo Oxley and Dermatologist Nazim Abraham. Her passion was the study of history, genealogy and connecting with people from past generations. June authored a 900-page genealogical work on the Walker family and co-authored the Bethel Cemetery inventory book published by the Daughters of the American Revolution, which included brief biographies of persons buried there. She was a member of the KYOVA Genealogical Society, the Westmoreland Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the West Virginia Garden Club where she served as past president and past treasurer, the Huntington Garden Club and Inwood Garden Club and dedicated countless hours over the years promoting community beautification and stewardship of the environment. She was a 63-year member of Westmoreland Baptist Church where she served as treasurer. For several years she wrote a column for the Wayne County News titled “Wayne County Roots,” in which she assisted families in making connections with ancestors. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Armilda “Milly” Daniels Murphy; her father-in-law, Dorner Ashworth, and mother-in-law, Ruth Evans Ashworth; brothers-in-law, James Daniels, John Murphy, Ira Johnson and Dorner Evans Ashworth. Survivors include her loving husband, James David Ashworth, whom she married August 3, 1974; two sisters, Maudie Booth Karickhoff (David) of Huntington, W.Va., Wilma Booth Johnson of Wayne, W.Va.; two brothers, Larry Joe Booth (JoAnn), Garry Lee Boothe (Diana Sue), all of Wayne, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Randy Spurgeon. Burial will follow in the Dickerson section of Community Memorial Gardens.
