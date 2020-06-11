Essential reporting in volatile times.

JUNE HOLLIDAY KENDALL, formerly of West Union, Ohio, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her father, C. Ray Holliday, in 1965, her mother, Clara Belle Richmond Holliday, in 1990, and her husband, R. Chester Kendall, in 2015. She was employed at Allis-Chalmers in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she proudly worked as a Rosie Riveter. Three children were born to June and Chet: Richard Chester Kendall Jr. (Linda), Kathryn June Combs (Dan), M. Kim Staggs (Javie). They were also blessed with 10 grandchildren who lovingly called her Nanny: Eric Kendall Combs, Richard Chester Kendall lll, Mindy Basford, Kurt Kendall, Lindsay Cepeda, Kyle Kendall, JW Staggs, Maggie Gue, Kendall Staggs, Rich Staggs, and 19 great-grandchildren. After Chet’s military service, they returned to West Union where they owned and operated K&H Hardware, later known as C. Kendall Hardware, and Richard’s Monument Company on Cross Street. In the ’50s, she worked in the Adams County Selective Service Office. June was actively involved in many organizations. They moved to Woodlands Retirement Community where they formed many new friendships and were very well cared for by a capable and caring staff. They were involved and valued members of the Woodlands family. She will be missed. She was the one and only “Nanny.” A graveside service will be held in West Union Cemetery, West Union, Ohio, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with local arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

