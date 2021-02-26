JUNE KARR, 90, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at Heritage Center, Huntington, W.Va. June was born in Idamay, W.Va., on April 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Michael and Violet Lombardo. June was an avid bridge club member and a faithful member of Sacred Heart Church. She retired after 30-plus years as Office Manager at Huntington Steel and Supply Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger sister, Carole Nutter. She was the widow of Walter E. Karr, to whom she was married 56 years. She is survived by her children, Michael (Pam) Karr of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Steven (Jayna) Karr and Karen Karr, all of Huntington, W.Va.; the following grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Karr, Monica (Steve) Stoner, Mechanicsburg, Pa., Melissa (Justin) Brubeck, Stevie (Rachel) Karr, Brian (Hannah) Karr, Kayla Karr and Sean Martin, all of Huntington, W.Va. June is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, Arianna and Michael Karr III, Hunter, Alayna, Noah and Summer Stoner, all of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Jay-Michael Cisco, Karli and Mason Brubeck, Sophie, Addie and Conner Karr, Jayla Karr, Brandon, Pierce and her youngest great-grandchild, Nora June Karr, all of Huntington,W.Va.; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Karr; and a very special friend, Eileen Waters. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Rite of Committal will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Friends may call from noon until service time at the funeral home. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s obituary page. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
