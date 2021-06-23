JUNIOR ASTER ADKINS, 82, of Ranger, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born November 30, 1938, a son of the late Aster and Mollie Tipton Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Monnie Dorene Adkins; son, Rocferd Lee Adkins; brother, Jerry Lee Adkins; and sister, Bessie Imogene Adkins. He was a four-year US Air Force veteran, a mechanic for LCBOE and a member of the Ranger United Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Dennis Adkins of Ranger; daughter, Santana Napier (Chuck) of Ironton, OH; grandchildren, Dennis Adkins Jr., Brandi (Kenny) Kruk, Melissa Adkins, Justin Adkins and Trevian Napier; sister, Odessa Adkins of West Hamlin; brother, Danny Adkins of Huntington; great-grandchildren, David, James, Linda, Rocky, Isabell and Alayna; special family members, Bill (Linda) Linville of Hamlin, Betsi Dudley, Sara Rooper, Ida Mae Adkins and Debbie Anderson; he also leaves behind numerous family members and friends. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with K.D. Bragg officiating. Burial will follow in Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va., with military honors by American Legion Post 111 of Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Thursday, with CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing a mask encouraged. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
