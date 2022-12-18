Junko Uchiki Dyer
SYSTEM

JUNKO UCHIKI DYER, 96, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born May 4, 1926 in Sapporo, Japan, a daughter of the late Shichisaburo Uchiki and Nobu Kobayashi Uchiki. Her husband, Carl Dyer, preceded her in death, along with five of her seven sisters: Sadako, Mitsuko, Yoshiko, Sumiko Hackett (Ted) and Tomoko. Also preceding her were her father and mother in-laws, John Dyer and Martha Clark Dyer of Wayne W.Va. Her husband Carl spent more than 20 years in the US military and it was during this time, as a service member's spouse, she joyfully accepted Christ and the Christian faith into her life. After Carl retired from the Air Force in 1964, she and her family settled in Wayne, where she was a homemaker and loving mother of her three children. In Wayne, she was known by everyone as June Dyer. Junko (June) Dyer is survived by her daughters, Carlotta Ash and husband Steve of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Marion Dyer of Wayne, W.Va., and her son, Dwight Dyer also of Wayne. Also surviving are her sisters Kazua and Aikiko in Japan; two granddaughters, Crystal and Elizabeth Ash; brother in-law, James Ted Hackett of Carlsbad, California and his sons, Roger and Steve Hackett. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A private funeral service for the immediate family will be conducted 2 p.m. by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens.

