JUNKO UCHIKI DYER, 96, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born May 4, 1926 in Sapporo, Japan, a daughter of the late Shichisaburo Uchiki and Nobu Kobayashi Uchiki. Her husband, Carl Dyer, preceded her in death, along with five of her seven sisters: Sadako, Mitsuko, Yoshiko, Sumiko Hackett (Ted) and Tomoko. Also preceding her were her father and mother in-laws, John Dyer and Martha Clark Dyer of Wayne W.Va. Her husband Carl spent more than 20 years in the US military and it was during this time, as a service member's spouse, she joyfully accepted Christ and the Christian faith into her life. After Carl retired from the Air Force in 1964, she and her family settled in Wayne, where she was a homemaker and loving mother of her three children. In Wayne, she was known by everyone as June Dyer. Junko (June) Dyer is survived by her daughters, Carlotta Ash and husband Steve of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Marion Dyer of Wayne, W.Va., and her son, Dwight Dyer also of Wayne. Also surviving are her sisters Kazua and Aikiko in Japan; two granddaughters, Crystal and Elizabeth Ash; brother in-law, James Ted Hackett of Carlsbad, California and his sons, Roger and Steve Hackett. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A private funeral service for the immediate family will be conducted 2 p.m. by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: New steakhouse opens in downtown Huntington
- Virgie Annette Dalton Bailey
- Three indicted after leaving concealed body at hospital
- Hal Greer corridor project to get underway early next year
- Molly Ann Birt McClennen
- Celebration special for Highlanders' Adkins
- Friday night obituary update
- Crane flip leads to closure on Interstate 64
- Huntington sets $15 minimum wage via union contracts
- Lee says Huntington's Jackson worthy of DB award
Collections
- Photos: 2022 West Virginia State Cheer Competition
- Photos: City of Huntington celebrates HHS football victory
- Photos: Huntington vs. Parkersburg, boys basketball
- Photos: Christmas Business After Hours
- Photos: 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
- Photos: People speak about sewer upgrades at Huntington City Council meeting
- Photos: FOP Children's Christmas Party
- Photos: Marshall University 2022 Winter Commencement
- Photos: Girl's basketball, Spring Valley vs. South Charleston
- Photos: Marshall football prepares for Myrtle Beach Bowl