JURENA JANE CLARK, 64 of Wayne, W.Va., died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born October 7, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Harold Nicely (Karen) of Branchland, W.Va., and the late Clara J. Adkins Dillon. She was a homemaker and member of the Order of Eastern Star #8 in Huntington. Also preceding her in death was the father of her children, Cutler Dillon; a former husband, Eugene "Blue" Clark; a granddaughter, Miranda Dillon; and a brother, Tyrone Nicely. Survivors include her children, Scott Dillon (Christy), Polly Dillon (Chuckie), Jeremy Dillon, Robert Joe Dillon; two sisters, Clorice Nicely, Martha Nicely; eight brothers, Howard Nicely (Libby), Dan Davis (Tammy), Dwight Dillon (Jessica), Harlan Dillon (Michelle "Toot"), Jason Dillon, Clint Nicely, Steven Gwen, Eric Nicely (Jody); fourteen grandchildren, Kimberly Dean, Kirby Dillon, Edward Dillon, Jacob Dillon, Kaden Dillon, Karen Dillon, Landon Dillon, Luke Terry, Adam Terry, Justin Wells, Emelia Bishop, Linzee Kitts, Bailey Kitts, Pyper Kitts; three great-grandchildren, Alaya Dillon, Alaina Davis, Zula Davis. A celebration of her life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, for anyone that would like to share a memory or song.
