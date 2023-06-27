JUSTIN "CORY" FOSTER, 35-years old born April 5, 1988, from Hurricane, W.Va., formerly from Branchland, W.Va., left this world on Monday, June 19, 2023, while working on storm work in Marshall, Texas, doing what he loved. Cory loved the job but love the reward of helping others more. Cory worked hard every day to provide for his 2 beautiful children and his family. He leaves behind a son, Aiden Rider (10-yrs old), a daughter Delilah Jean (2-yrs old), and a fiancée, Amanda Hightower. He is survived by his parents, Greg and Barbara Foster; sister Andrea (Jason) Berkenbaugh; two brothers, Michael (Tammy Gill) and Jeremy Foster; three nieces, Nykia Berkenbaugh, Avarie Gill, and Miranda (Danny) Eckert and two nephews, Isaiah Berkenbaugh and and Ethan Foster. Cory worked hard for 8 years at AEP where he was a Class A Lineman. Cory loved his co-workers whom were more like a second family. He often spent more time at work than he did at home. He was always helping the community and many states where he often traveled for storm work. Cory always "chased the storm" which unfortunately ended in Texas where he lost his life. Cory was loved and admired by so many people near and far and he never met a stranger. Seldom did you see Cory without a smile on his face that would light up a room. Both of his children loved and admired their daddy. Cory will be missed by many friends and family. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Eugene Byrd officiating. The burial will follow in the Bell Ross Cemetery, Long Branch Road, Branchland, W.Va. A visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
