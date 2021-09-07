JUSTINE FRAZIER, 79, of Wayne, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. She was born August 4, 1942, at Brush Creek, W.Va., a daughter of the late Basil and Dorothy Adkins Spence. She was a homemaker. Her husband, Robert Golden Frazier; a sister, Mary Sula Smith; and a brother, Obbie Spence, also preceded her in death. Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Lynn Sanders (Thomas Scott) of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Robin Frazier Reyburn (Edward Lee) of Kenova; a son, James Wade Frazier of Wayne; three sisters, Willa Jean Napier of Wayne, Albina Trogdon (Paul) and Chloa Wallace (Cletis), all of Fort Gay; three brothers, Odell Spence (Geneva) of Sterling, Ohio, Odis Spence of Fort Gay and Basil Spence Jr. (Melody) of Wayne; six grandchildren, Tyler, Angie, Christian, Kelsey, Taylor and Katie; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Tony Clay officiating. Burial will follow at the Sanders Cemetery at Nestlow, W.Va. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home.

