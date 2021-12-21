JUSTINE McCALLISTER, 92, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away December 16, 2021, at her home after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Ruby Stickler. Mrs. McCallister retired from the West Virginia Department of Rehabilitation and was a member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Hurricane. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Nello McCallister. She is survived by cousins, nephew and nieces. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the McCallister arrangements.

