Kala Justus Irene Sothen
SYSTEM

KALA JUSTUS IRENE SOTHEN, 28, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away August 12, 2022. She was born August 29, 1993, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Bobby Lee Sothen of Salt Rock and Jody Meyers of Barboursville. She is also survived by paternal grandparents Gary and Cheryl Manchester, maternal grandparents Shirley Ann Berry and Joe Meyers; two daughters, Ceanna Dawn Rolfe Lintz and Riley Jane Lintz; one sister, Jadyn Young. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you