KAREN ANN KEYS GOLD, 72, of Barboursville, WV passed away Wednesday, July 5th, 2023. A Celebration of her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15th, 2023, at Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, Barboursville, WV by the Rev. Cinda Harkless, with a visitation beginning two hours prior at noon. Karen is preceded in death by her parents Gary and Christine Keys. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Stephen Gold; two daughters, Kathryn Christine "KC" Klusty (Scott) of New Albany, Ohio and Caroline True (Jon) of Huntington; one brother, Vince Keys (Brenda) of Greensboro, NC; and three grandchildren, Benjamin Klusty, Harper True and Merritt True; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and close friends. Karen grew up in Barboursville and graduated from Barboursville High School in 1968. She then attended Marshall University until the birth of her first daughter. Karen spent 20 years as a part-time Bank Teller for First Huntington, Bank One, and Chase Bank retiring in 2011. She loved her work and treasured the many friends she made there. She was a lifelong member of Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church in Barboursville, where she taught Sunday School for 42 years, and was a Trustee, Ruling Elder, Clerk of Session, and member and President of The Presbyterian Women. She was a lifelong Marshall fan and season ticket holder for over 45 years, enjoying hundreds of Marshall football and basketball games. Karen was a proud volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington, enjoyed her ten years there, and was named Volunteer of the Year. She was also a Board Member of Ronald McDonald House Charities. Karen and Steve enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren, watching soccer and volleyball from grade school through high school. She had a passion for traveling and enjoyed visiting the world, which they did often during the last 12 years. Karen's greatest joy was spending time with her family, friends, and church family. She was a proud lifelong liberal Democrat and lived her life helping and serving others. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 222, Barboursville, WV 25504 or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, 1500 17th Street, Huntington, WV 25701. Her service will be streamed through Kuhn Memorial's facebook page, "KMPC ~ Keepers of Light ~
