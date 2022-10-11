KAREN CHAFIN ADKINS, 73, wife of Rodney Dallas Adkins, of Barboursville W.Va., went home to be with the Lord, Saturday October 8, 2022. The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday October 12 at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville by Rev. Mark Boyd and Pastor Ryan Navy. Burial will follow in the Maple Hill section of Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Karen was born April 28, 1949, at Puritan Mines, W.Va., daughter of the late Bill and Iva Curry Chafin. She was preceded in death by two sisters, her identical twin Sharon Preece and Linda Brumfield. She was a retired secretary and a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by one daughter, Jill Adkins Roberts (Jeff); two sons, Derek Adkins (Jamie) and Dwight Adkins (Shannon); seven grandchildren, Evan Dallas Adkins (Abigail), Morgan Burton (Larry), Olivia Roberts, Isabella Adkins, Heidi Adkins, Parker Roberts, and Briggs Adkins; also, a sister Brenda Brumfield (Larry) and a brother Bill Chafin Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Huntington City Mission. Visitation for family will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with friends to follow from 2 to 3 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
