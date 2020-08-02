Essential reporting in volatile times.

KAREN DIXON, 72, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Heritage Center. Karen was born to the late Cleo and Fanny Plybon on September 12, 1947. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, David Dixon; five brothers, CB (Jr.), Bill, Frank, Don and Jackie; sister, Rebecca (Toe) McCommas; and one special sister, Jo-Ann Adkins. She is survived by one daughter, Valerie Moody; two granddaughters, Madlynn and Scarlett; one sister, Rosie Leep; three brothers, Carroll (Sally) Plybon, Robert (Cheryl) Plybon and Ed (Linda) Plybon; and a host of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bowen Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. Please observe the social distancing and mask requirements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

