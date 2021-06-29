KAREN KATHLEEN CONATY HOCK, beloved wife of Jeffrey P. Hock; mother of Katie, Allie, Jeffrey (Leilani), Kelsey (Matthew), and Robby; grandmother of Rhys; passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her loved ones, on Thursday morning, June 17, 2021, at age 62.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 1, at 11:30 a.m. at The Summit Country Day Chapel, 2161 Grandin Road, in Cincinnati, followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at Hyde Park Country Club, where her family are longtime members, from 1-6 p.m. Burial will be private at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Central Catholic High School (stjosephhs.org), Mount St. Joseph University (msj.edu) or the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute (foundation.uc.edu/ucgni).
Preceded in death by her parents, Judge Robert C. Conaty and Mary Alice O’Connor Conaty, she is also survived by her five siblings: Mary Beth Sherrier (Edward), Sarah Kushleen Conaty, Rosanne Conaty, Robert Conaty, Jr. (Theresa), and Margaret Pflug (Brian).
Born on September 14, 1958, in Huntington, West Virginia, Karen graduated from St. Joseph Central High School and then completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the College of Mount St. Joseph (now Mount St. Joseph University) in Cincinnati.
Karen was the center of the universe to her large extended family and even larger circle of friends. She delighted in spoiling those she loved, especially her many nieces and nephews, showering kindnesses on perfect strangers, and over-tipping whenever possible. Her generosity of spirit extended to her community with countless hours of charity work, most notably for the Summit Country Day School, which all of her children attended, and for the Junior League, including her signature cookbook project, "I’ll Cook When Pigs Fly." She will fondly be remembered as party planner extraordinaire, lighting up every event with her warmth, grace, impeccable style and rollicking sense of humor.
Karen loved cheering on the Reds, embracing her limitless belief in the luck of the Irish at the blackjack table, creative writing, getting lost in a good book, traveling, and above all else, spending time with family and friends. Those fortunate enough to have known her take solace in the fact that every time someone told her “I love you,” she often warmly responded with a big smile, “Love you more.” And Karen did indeed do exactly that – each and every day – love us more. Condolences to www.rohdefuneral.com.