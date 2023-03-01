KAREN L. STARK, 82 of Huntington, died February 27, 2023, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Karen was born March 30, 1940, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William and Violet Stark. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Ronnie Stark; nephews Michael Stark and Todd Stark. She formerly worked for Woodmere and Ridgelawn Cemeteries and Stark Electric. She was a member of the Quota Club, enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She was the "backbone" of the family. Survivors include her sister Judy (Tom) Conard of Huntington; nieces and nephews, Stacey and Dan Gracey and their kids Hunter and Brooke; Ronnie Reed, Tony, Dusti and Andy Stark. The family would like to say, "Thanks," to Cabell Health Care Center of Culloden, St. Mary's Medical Center and Hospice of Huntington for their caring nature with Karen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House of Huntington. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Woodmere Abby of Remembrance. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you