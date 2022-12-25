Karen Lynn Hackathorn
KAREN LYNN HACKATHORN, 65 of Huntington, died December 15, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born March 30, 1957, in Huntington, daughter of the late Benjamin and Edna Hackathorn. Karen was a 1975 graduate of Vinson High School and a life-long member of the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. She loved animals, outdoors, bowling, golf and swimming. She leaves behind a host of cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary with visitation from noon until service time. Interment will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church or to the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

