KAREN MARIE DART MENCOTTI, 73, of Ona, W.Va., formerly of Detroit, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Karen was born November 8, 1949, in Pontiac, Mich., a daughter of the late John and Mary Harris Dart. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Lorraine Dart and brother John H. Dart. She is survived by her husband, Gregory Mencotti; two sons, Matthew (Jenny) Mencotti and Lucas Mencotti; and one granddaughter, Brittany (Ravi) Mencotti. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Little Victories, Ona, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
