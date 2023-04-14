KAREN SUE "SUSIE" BRUMFIELD MASSIE, 74 of Milton, W.Va., passed away on April 12, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center after a brief illness.
Karen was born on January 19, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Stanley Lowell Brumfield and Ella Lucas Brumfield Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Brumfield Steele.
She retired from Valley Health Systems where she worked as a Medical Coding and Billing Specialist. Karen graduated from Barboursville High School. She was a movie lover, an avid reader, and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She spoiled us all with her cooking and baking, especially her famous blueberry pie and chocolate chip cookies. Karen enjoyed spending time on the farm, camping with friends and relatives, and playing a hot hand of rummy with loved ones around the kitchen table. Her smile and laughter will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Edwin Gerald Massie; children Hollie Massie and wife Lorie of Proctorville, Ohio, and Eddie Massie and wife Jamie of Buckhannon, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Gavin Brown, Ella Massie, Rayce Turner, Alexis Mullens, and Arizona Massie; sibling Richard Brumfield of Alabama; brother-in-law Donnie Steele, sisters-in law Thelma Sargent and Arbutus Glover; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thanks to St. Mary's Hospital 2nd floor Medical ICU for all the care they provided.
Funeral services will be conducted 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
