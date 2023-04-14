KAREN SUE "SUSIE" BRUMFIELD MASSIE, 74 of Milton, W.Va., passed away on April 12, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center after a brief illness.

Karen was born on January 19, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Stanley Lowell Brumfield and Ella Lucas Brumfield Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Brumfield Steele.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you