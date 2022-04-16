KAREN SUE KEENEY, 75, of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, Fla. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at her beloved church Westminster by the Sea. Rev. Dr. Jeff Sumner will perform the services. A private spreading of the ashes will follow at her church’s scatter garden. Karen was a former makeup artist with Chanel. Karen was born on November 6, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Clyde Wilson Keeney and Wanda Emogene Rowsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Noel Keeney-Nazar, and brother, Larry Dale Keeney. She is survived by her daughter, Heather (George) Solomon of Ohio, brother, Thomas (Bonnie) Keeney of Florida, and sister, Diane Lazell of Kentucky, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

