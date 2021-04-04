KAREN SUE RAMEY, 52, of Wayne, daughter of Perry Jr. and Carol Sue Aldridge Ramey of Wayne, died April 1 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. She had been a department clerk at Hill’s Department Store. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 5 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 4 at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

