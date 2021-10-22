KAREN SUE SPURLOCK, 75, of Huntington, wife of Richard Earl Spurlock, died Oct. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from the State of West Virginia as an economic service worker. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
