Karen Twinkle Belville Cook
KAREN TWINKLE BELVILLE COOK, 76, of Stuart, Florida passed away on April 9, in the Year of our Lord 2023 on Easter Sunday, April 9. She was reunited in Heaven with her father on his birthday. Twinkle, as she was known to friends and family, was born in Huntington, West Virginia on September 30, 1946, to Private First Class Jesse Lee Belville and his wife "Pat," formerly Miss Theresa Mae Poline. Twinkle roared into this world prematurely and was faced with health complications that may have followed her through life, but she never allowed that to set limitations for her. Twinkle lived a full life and faced every challenge with an inspiring strength of spirit. Twinkle had several careers over the years including switchboard operator, student, health care aide, retail management and movie theater management. Twinkle shared a love of movies with her sister. In particular, Twinkle loved Hallmark movies, Christmas movies, and detective dramas. Twinkle was an avid collector of Hallmark ornaments who spent many years active in her local Hallmark club collecting ornaments, trading stories, and traveling to conventions. Twinkle loved her family passionately above all else and was proud to have been very active in the lives of both her son and grandson. Twinkle loved baseball, Pepsi, and pepperoni pizza. Twinkle is survived by her son, Patrick Lee Belville (Jessica); grandson Christopher Lee Belville, granddaughter Victoria and great-grandsons Hayden and Declan; her sister Nicki Belville van Vonno; niece Annelies Theresa van Vonno; and brother Jesse Lee Belville.

