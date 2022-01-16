KARL EDWARD MEEK, 88, of Port Orange, Fla., stepped from this world into his Heavenly home on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was born January 15, 1933, in Wayne County, W.Va., to the late James Edward and Hester Hundley Meek. Karl graduated from Huntington East High School and soon after served as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was a proud member of the American Legion in Chesapeake, Ohio, and of the Proctorville Masonic Lodge No. 550. After service, Karl established himself as a successful broadcasting salesman, working many years for WKEE Radio and several other media groups in Huntington, W.Va. Enjoying every aspect of his sales career, Karl acquired many lifelong friends. Karl moved to central Florida in 2002, fulfilling his retirement dream of a “life at the beach.” He enjoyed endless days sitting by the ocean, reading and sketching. Always with a pencil and pad nearby, Karl left a pictorial legacy of the people and places he loved. Karl was a member of the First Baptist Church of Daytona in Florida. In addition to his parents, Karl was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Gayle Sheets Meek; four brothers, Paul, Everett, Earl and William “Bill” Meek; five sisters, Hazel Berry, Alice Lappin, Maude Meek, Emma Conn and Anna Ruth Davis; and a very special nephew, Julian Berry. Karl is survived by his son, Karl Andrew “Andy” Meek (Paula), and his daughter, Kelly Ann Bragg (Jeff), both of Port Orange, Fla.; his brother, Alan Meek (Barbara) of Huntington, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Whitney Renae Meek of Union, Kentucky, Dalton Jeffrey Froehlich (Mary Frances) of Charlotte, N.C., and Logan Michael Froehlich (Colleen) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and his great-grandson, Beau Greyson Froehlich of Colorado Springs, Colo. Karl also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews, along with a host of extended family and friends. A graveside service will occur later when Karl and his loving wife Lois will be laid to rest in Ohio.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- DR. KENNETH J. O'CONNOR
- County sends letter to employees about absences
- Basketball rivals comfort one another in deaths of parents
- Justice receiving care at home, ‘not doing well’ after contracting COVID-19
- New planned strip mall development in South Point contingent on infrastructure grants
- Cabell County indictments: Lesage man indicted on arson charge
- Brad Smith and E. Gordon Gee: WVU, Marshall cooperate to move state forward
- Special Metals layoffs come as strike negotiations continue
- TIFFANI BROOKE YOUNG DIAL
- REV. WILLIAM KEITH CREASY
Collections
- Photos: First day of Marshall's 2022 Spring semester
- Photos: Fishing at Lake William in Barboursville.
- Photos: 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Night Two
- Photos: Boy's basketball, Huntington St. Joe vs. Lawrence County
- Photos: “A Night on 5th” art walk
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank mobile food pantry
- Photos: 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston, boys basketball
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball