KARL EDWARD MEEK, 88, of Port Orange, Fla., stepped from this world into his Heavenly home on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was born January 15, 1933, in Wayne County, W.Va., to the late James Edward and Hester Hundley Meek. Karl graduated from Huntington East High School and soon after served as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was a proud member of the American Legion in Chesapeake, Ohio, and of the Proctorville Masonic Lodge No. 550. After service, Karl established himself as a successful broadcasting salesman, working many years for WKEE Radio and several other media groups in Huntington, W.Va. Enjoying every aspect of his sales career, Karl acquired many lifelong friends. Karl moved to central Florida in 2002, fulfilling his retirement dream of a “life at the beach.” He enjoyed endless days sitting by the ocean, reading and sketching. Always with a pencil and pad nearby, Karl left a pictorial legacy of the people and places he loved. Karl was a member of the First Baptist Church of Daytona in Florida. In addition to his parents, Karl was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Gayle Sheets Meek; four brothers, Paul, Everett, Earl and William “Bill” Meek; five sisters, Hazel Berry, Alice Lappin, Maude Meek, Emma Conn and Anna Ruth Davis; and a very special nephew, Julian Berry. Karl is survived by his son, Karl Andrew “Andy” Meek (Paula), and his daughter, Kelly Ann Bragg (Jeff), both of Port Orange, Fla.; his brother, Alan Meek (Barbara) of Huntington, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Whitney Renae Meek of Union, Kentucky, Dalton Jeffrey Froehlich (Mary Frances) of Charlotte, N.C., and Logan Michael Froehlich (Colleen) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and his great-grandson, Beau Greyson Froehlich of Colorado Springs, Colo. Karl also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews, along with a host of extended family and friends. A graveside service will occur later when Karl and his loving wife Lois will be laid to rest in Ohio.

