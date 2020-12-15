KARL RICHARD HAGER, 85, of Huntington, widower of the late Elaine Hager and son of the late Ota and Bill Hager, passed away December 10, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Billie Boley. He leaves behind his children, Karla (Tom) Meadows, Libby Hager (Catherine) and Richard (Pam) Hager; his grandchildren, Tommy (Mendy) Meadows, Josh (Shannon) Hager, Ryan Bailey, Richard (Cali) Casto and Brayden Casto; and his great-granddaughter, Celsey Meadows. He also leaves behind a special family friend, Stella Maynard, as well as several nieces and nephews. Karl was a member of Crescent Lodge #32 of Ceredo, past master 50 years AF&AM, a member of Kentucky Colonels, member of the Faithful 40, member of Marcum Chapter #61 Order of the Eastern Star and member of the Huntington Shrine Club. Karl was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel by Rev. Dennis Ashworth. Entombment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, with Masonic graveside rites. The family will accept visitors from noon until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family has requested that all visitors wear a facemask in accordance with the CDC and local health department mandates for COVID-19. If you do not have a facemask, one will be provided for you. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karl’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
