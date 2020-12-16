KARL RICHARD HAGER, 85, of Huntington, widower of Elaine Hager, died Dec. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Entombment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.