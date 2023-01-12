Karl Vennard Jr. Holtzer

We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, KARL VENNARD SHANHOLTZER JR. of Huntington, W.Va. He died at age 77 on Saturday, December 24, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with cancer.
Karl enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, as well as a multitude of hobbies. He had a lifelong love of science which led to an over 35-year career as a chemistry lab manager for Marshall University.
Karl had an uncanny knack for remembering most everything he learned and was an excellent conversationalist.
He had an unbelievable breadth of technical knowledge and could talk to anyone like a friend he'd known for years. A self-taught expert in computers and electronics, he was always ready to offer help to others.
Karl is survived by his loving wife Laurie, his daughter Christy, son Karl, as well as his grandchildren.
There will be a gathering of family and friends conducted from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705.
