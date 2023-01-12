Karl Vennard Jr. Holtzer
We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, KARL VENNARD SHANHOLTZER JR. of Huntington, W.Va. He died at age 77 on Saturday, December 24, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with cancer.

Karl enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, as well as a multitude of hobbies. He had a lifelong love of science which led to an over 35-year career as a chemistry lab manager for Marshall University.

