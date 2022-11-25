KATHERINE ALLEN MOORE, 89 of Ceredo, widow of Donald Moore, died Nov. 21 at home. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Kenova United Methodist Church. Funeral services begin at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to The Training Station, 503 15th St. Kenova, W.Va. 25530. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.

