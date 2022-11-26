KATHERINE ALLEN MOORE, 89 of Ceredo, W.Va., loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend and devoted teacher, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, peacefully at her home. Katherine was born May 27, 1933, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Kerney and Dora Allen. She graduated from C-K High School and Marshall University. Katherine loved everything Marshall. She was employed by the Wayne County Board of Education, and she taught for many years at Kellogg Elementary and C-K High School. Katherine loved teaching and after her public school career ended she began Winnie the Pooh Preschool, which she ran in her home on Ridgelawn Road in Kenova. She had a great desire to prepare children for their future and eventually Katherine opened The Training Station Preschool within the Kenova United Methodist Church with a dedicated staff which continues to teach children today. Katherine and her teachers made an impact on generations of children in their care. She loved her church and through the years she served as a Sunday school teacher, worked with the children ministries, started the Fall Bazaar and volunteered to help anywhere she was needed. She was married to Donald Moore and together they raised two sons, whom she loved with all her heart. She also enjoyed spending time with her extended family and was a devoted daughter to her mother. Katherine spent her life caring for others and she will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Beard Moore; a son, Aaron John Moore; a brother, Sherrill Allen and a sister-in-law, Jean Allen. She is survived by her son, Lance (Paula) Moore; grandsons, Seth (Katie) Moore and Blake (Megan) Moore; two great grandsons, Braylon Moore and Miles Poe; one brother, Frank Allen; a sister-in-law, Donna Allen; and a niece, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Kenova United Methodist Church. Funeral services begin at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Lindsay Thorp and Pastor Andrew Tennent officiating. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to The Training Station, 503 15th St. Kenova, W.Va. 25530. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the Moore family and online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dorothy Harless Gilkerson
- Attorney says Title IX frustrations at Marshall continue
- Mark Alvis Christian
- Kennedy candidate Lochow focused on Martinsburg
- Marshall clinches bowl eligibility with 23-10 win at Georgia Southern
- Chesapeake woman sentenced on drug charges
- Two killed in weekend shooting ID'd; Portsmouth police seek suspect
- Jimmy J. Roberts
- Huntington looks to avoid imploding vs. Martinsburg
- Chuck Landon: MU needed to score more; WVU done
Collections
- Photos: 16th annual Huntington Turkey Trot
- Photos: City of Huntington conducts tree-lighting ceremony
- Photos: Huntington defeats Jefferson, 51-7 in class AAA quarterfinals
- Photos: Pets meet Santa Claus at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: People bundle up as temperatures drop
- Photos: Volunteers prep Thanksgiving dinners at New Life Church
- Photos: Black Friday shopping at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: 20th annual WV Re-Fashion Show
- Photos: Festival of Trees and Trains
- Photos: Academy Sports and Outdoors opens in Barboursville