KATHERINE I. BOWEN, 92, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born May 13, 1929, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Bennie and Opal Hutton Musser. Katherine loved reading, traveling, antiquing and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl M. Bowen; son, Stephen Bowen; and sister, Wanda Chaffins. She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Sue McGlone; grandsons, Christopher McGlone (Kelley), Bryan McGlone and Nate McGlone; great-grandson, Greyson McGlone; great-granddaughter, Megan Hankins; brother-in-law, Jerry Chaffins; nieces and nephews, John Farley, Cindy Hall, Greg McGlone, Teresa Wells, Jeff Chaffins and Mark Chaffins; and two sisters, Eleetha Farley and Priscilla McGlone. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you