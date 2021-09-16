KATHLEEN JOAN MAYNARD, 85, of Huntington, widow of Jimmie D. Akers and Daniel T. Maynard, died Sept. 15 at home. She was a retired CRNA, having worked for the former Doctors Haught and Vega Anesthesia Group. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701.

