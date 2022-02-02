KATHLEEN LOTSPEICH, 94, of Morgantown, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born June 19, 1927, in Upper Tract, W.Va., a daughter of the late George Arthur and Cleta Mae Mallow Kile.
Kay grew up on a farm in Upper Tract, W.Va., along with her eight brothers and sisters, and continued to return to her childhood town up until the Fall of 2021 for the yearly Schmucker family reunion. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1944 and met Frederick Lotspeich at a Potomac State College dance and was married in 1947. She graduated from WVU, at which time she started her long teaching career. She was active in the WVU community and later at Marshall University after moving to Huntington. She was a dedicated mother and wife and was voted WV Mother of the Year, with literacy being her platform. In her younger years, she enjoyed hosting parties, making chocolate chip cookies and traveling. She had a great passion for teaching and taught school for decades, including private kindergarten, where she left a lasting impression on many of her students. She also had great faith, which helped her throughout her life.
Kathleen was an amazing mamaw to her grandkids and doting gee gee to her great-grandkids and loved watching them play hockey, football, baseball and excelling in school. She also enjoyed watching her son-in-law play in the band and visiting her son at the Bay, where she would enjoy a glass of wine while sitting on the dock.
She is survived by her children, William Lotspeich and Nancy King and her husband Lynn; grandchildren, Erica Petrucci and her husband Ryan, Brooke Glover and her husband Chris, Nick Lotspeich and his wife Amy, and Chris Lotspeich; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Anthony Petrucci, Vera Glover, Makenna Lotspeich, Kaeden Lotspeich, Kinley Lotspeich and Kamdyn Lotspeich; siblings, Stanley Kile and his wife Ruth and Eleanor Treim; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Lotspeich, who passed away in 1994; daughter-in-law, Jane Lotspeich; and siblings, Richard Kile, Dorothy Thompson, Samuel Kile, Arlin Kile and Carroll Kile.
Friends and family will be received at Hastings Funeral Home, 153 Spruce Street, Morgantown, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Sherri Schafer officiating. Interment will take place at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 309 Baldwin St., Morgantown, WV 26505, or to the Dr. Frederick J. Lotspeich Scholarship. Make checks payable to the MU Foundation and send to Linda Holmes, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington, WV 25701.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hastingsfuneralhome.com.